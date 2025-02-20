Video: The spectacular opening of The Lights of Leamington Spotlight Festival

Leamington resident Allan Jennings captured this video footage as The Lights of Leamington Spotlight Festival 2025 opened in spectacular fashion in Jephson Gardens last night (Wednesday February 19).

More than 3,000 attendees gathered to witness the breath taking By the Lake light show.

Set against a stunning backdrop, the mesmerizing display of light and colour captivated audiences and was even featured live on regional news TV programmes.

The Lights of Leamington Spotlight Festival 2025 opened in spectacular fashion. Credit: James Callaghan.The Lights of Leamington Spotlight Festival 2025 opened in spectacular fashion. Credit: James Callaghan.
In the Pump Room Gardens, crowds were left enchanted by the bandstand illuminated by LAMP Leamington, which showed the park in the new light.

Meanwhile, in Jephson Gardens, the dazzling spinning disco ball heart by Jephson’s Clock Tower was a highlight.

This sparkling feature will take centre stage once again during the Silent Disco events on Friday and Saturday nights, promising even more unforgettable moments.

The festival continues for four more nights until Sunday February 23, running from 5pm to 9pm each evening.

