Video: The spectacular opening of The Lights of Leamington Spotlight Festival
More than 3,000 attendees gathered to witness the breath taking By the Lake light show.
Set against a stunning backdrop, the mesmerizing display of light and colour captivated audiences and was even featured live on regional news TV programmes.
In the Pump Room Gardens, crowds were left enchanted by the bandstand illuminated by LAMP Leamington, which showed the park in the new light.
Meanwhile, in Jephson Gardens, the dazzling spinning disco ball heart by Jephson’s Clock Tower was a highlight.
This sparkling feature will take centre stage once again during the Silent Disco events on Friday and Saturday nights, promising even more unforgettable moments.
The festival continues for four more nights until Sunday February 23, running from 5pm to 9pm each evening.