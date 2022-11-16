Leamington aid appeal for Ukraine is providing Christmas presents for children through secret Santa scheme

People can donate gifts for young victims of the war in Ukraine at a drop-off point at the Royal Priors shopping centre.

The Leamington aid campaign for the victims of the war in Ukraine is appealing for people to become secret Santas for young children in the war torn nation.

A drop-off point has been set up at The Royal Priors shopping centre at which Christmas presents can be donated.

A Ukrainian orphan. Picture submitted.

Thousands of children have lost their parents, brothers and sisters in the war and are now living in poverty as families are destroyed.

Many of these children are now being cared for by the Sisters of Saint Joseph in central Ukraine.

The Sisters select the children who are in the greatest need.

A photograph of the child and the present they wish to have are then uploaded to the website www.belveder.co.uk and from a portal there you can see the child and select and purchase the present.

