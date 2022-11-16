Staff at Cubbington Mill consulted residents, relatives and friends of the home about a name for the new suite and The Reverend Graham Coles was the overwhelming choice.

A new luxury couple's suite has been opened at Cubbington Mills Care Home and dedicated to the memory of beloved village vicar The Reverend Graham Coles. Picture supplied.

A Cubbington care home has opened a new luxury suite for couples in memory of a beloved village vicar.

Staff at Cubbington Mill consulted residents, relatives and friends of the home about a name for the new suite and The Reverend Graham Coles was the overwhelming choice.

The former Vicar at St Mary's church in the village gave so much support to the care home’s residents and their families for so many years.

The Reverend Graham Coles. Picture supplied.

A plaque bearing his name was unveiled at the home next to the new suite.

Rose Tucker, activities co-ordinator at Cubbington Mill, said: “The new suite is beautifully decorated with a large double bedroom, an en suite bathroom and a comfortable living area, it means that we can offer greater flexibility to couples coming to live with us here.

"It was wonderful to be able to honour Rev Coles who meant so much to so many of our residents and their loved ones, everyone remembers his kindness, he is much missed so we were all so happy to be able to name the suite after him.”

The deluxe suite will give a new accommodation option to couples wanting to move into the home together.

Pictured here L to R opening the suite are: Bruce Williamson, Sue Simmons, Pauline Enstone, Jackie Russell, Grahams Wife Sam Coles, Louise Amos, Laura Russell, Fritzie Salazar and John Farringdon. Picture supplied.

A second couple’s suite is currently undergoing refurbishment and will be opened shortly.

Reverend Graham faced huge ongoing challenges with head and neck cancer with which he was first diagnosed in 2001.

His friends and family said he managed his illness privately with "huge dignity undoubtedly helped by his unwavering faith in God".

Described by his family as "the kindest, caring Vicar the village was blessed to have", he officiated at numerous Sunday services, baptisms, weddings and funerals during his ministry.

He started his position at the church on Easter Day 2012 and enjoyed ten years of dedicated ministry to his church and community.

Reverend Graham, as he was affectionately known, died peacefully aged 61 at home in the comfort of his vicarage on Friday February 4 this year with his wife Sam by his side.

The village paid tribute to him soon after.

