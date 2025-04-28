Leamington aid campaign delivers ambulances and Easter gifts to Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another incredible humanitarian mission from Leamington to Ukraine has taken place this month.

Three ambulances and one medical evacuation vehicle, having travelled over 1,600 miles arrived in Leżajsk, Poland recently.

From there, they are being transferred into Ukraine with the support of Caritas Polska to provide life-saving support to communities affected by the ongoing war.

Led by Leamington-based community charity Belveder in partnership with LKQ Euro Car Parts, the mission was not just about delivering vehicles.

The team of volunteers deliver the ambulances. Picture supplied.

Thanks to the generosity of LKQ, the Rotary Club of Warwick, Stratford on Avon Fishing and Outdoors Ltd, Kenilworth Lions and many other supporters, volunteers also transported 2,000 chocolate Easter eggs, bringing joy to hundreds of children across Ukraine this Easter.

Also, at a care home in Brzuchowice, residents celebrated Easter morning with a special breakfast, receiving chocolate eggs from Sister Justyniana.

The gifts symbolised solidarity, compassion, and the enduring connection between communities across borders.

The Leamington aid effort has now delivered a total of 43 vehicles — an important milestone in its continued support of Ukraine's medical needs.

Children in Ukraine receive their Easter Eggs thanks to the aid effort. Picture supplied.

This milestone would not have been possible without the commitment of the volunteer drivers, who crossed multiple countries to deliver the aid.

They were His Honour Antony Cleary OBE, Cllr Adrian Barton of Warwick District Council, David Blick of Warwickshire Gin Company, Richard Kijewski, George Eden, David Maxted and Ivan Pointon of the Kenilworth Lions and Paul Stoodley.

Antony, who completed his sixth trip, said: "We know that our ambulances and their shipments of medical aid serve urgent civilian and military needs in Ukraine, but we also know how small our contribution is in the face of continued onslaught by Russia."

David, who completed his third trip, added: "It is a privilege to support another Belveder convoy by crewing an ambulance destined for Ukraine.

"Our recent trip was well worth the three days spent driving across Europe to Eastern Poland.

"We serve."

The ambulances were prepared and serviced thanks to Ferdotti Motor Services, while vital medical supplies were donated by Ukraine Medical Charity in Warwick and Cardiff for Ukraine.

Soroptimist International Kenilworth & District members also made thoughtful donations and gifts for children.

Through their generosity, a collection of toys was provided for orphaned children in Ukraine, bringing much-needed comfort and smiles to young hearts.

And, thanks to the intervention of Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, recent issues with heavy fines at the Polish-Ukrainian border were resolved.

New rules implemented by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure will now make humanitarian convoy movements smoother and penalty-free – a victory that will benefit many volunteers across Europe.

Dawid Kozlowski, one of the project coordinators, said: “"We are proud, we are grateful, and we are not stopping.

"Our volunteers, partners, and supporters are the heart and soul of this mission.

"Thanks to them, lives are being saved, hope is being restored, and joy is being shared – even in the darkest times."

To keep up to date with the aid effort and to find out how you can help follow the https://www.facebook.com/Belvederleamingtonspa Facebook page.