Warwickshire County Council staff taking on Snowdon climb to support children leaving care
This will be the third year that ‘Team Snowdon’ trekkers from the council have dusted off their walking poles to take on the challenge in their own time.
Last year the team raised more than £8,000, which was used to support young people as they move from foster care into adulthood.
This year, a team of colleagues from the Children and Families service, along with others from across the council – including those from the Children's Legal and Business Support teams and members of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service – will be climbing the mountain in North Wales on May 23.
Calvin Smith, head of children’s safeguarding and support at Warwickshire County Council, said: "What started as a one-off idea has turned into something really special.
"It’s so nice to join colleagues who have given up their free time to walk Snowdon together.
"Not only does it bring us closer as a team, but it also allows us to support our care leavers in a way that’s practical and impactful.
"Last year’s response was phenomenal, and this year we’re hoping our efforts will give our young people a Christmas to remember.”
To make the challenge more interesting, the team will split into two groups – one taking on the popular Pyg Track, and the other tackling the more demanding Crib Goch. Both groups will then meet at the summit.
To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ashley-chester-2