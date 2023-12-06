Leamington and Kenilworth artist brings a white Christmas to charities and businesses in both towns

Alvin Taylor has launched his business Chipmunk Murals, producing snow art window displays for venues including Kenilworth Books, Cats Protection, The Hair Lounge Kenilworth and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kenilworth artist is ensuring businesses and charities in Warwickshire can enjoy a white Christmas this year.

Alvin Taylor has launched his business Chipmunk Murals, producing snow art window displays for venues including Kenilworth Books, Cats Protection, The Hair Lounge Kenilworth and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He creates the displays using a mix of chalk pens, stencils, and freehand to sketch into the snow spray.

Alvin and Debbie Lashley of Cats Protection in Leamington

Alvin, originally from Leamington, has battled with depression, autism and ADHD for many years, using drawing and painting as a way to keep his wellbeing in check.

He said “We have mental illness in the family unfortunately, and it’s been so difficult watching my younger brothers become unwell. It’s been a long road for me to get to a better place myself, but I want to show people you can recover and get on and achieve things.”

Once he was focused and well enough, and wanting to make use of his creativity, Alvin took to the streets of Kenilworth to offer up his skills to local businesses and charities.

Alvin's window mural at Kenilworth Books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I’ve always wanted to use my talents to create artwork that delights people, but I was lacking belief and focus, and I always hesitated about what to do and how to begin.

"But this year I’ve just jumped in. I think sometimes that’s just the way to do it, and then figure things out as you go along.”

And as a gesture of goodwill, Alvin offered to decorate the window of Leamington’s Cat’s Protection store – a charity close to his heart – free of charge.

In a heart-breaking move, the artist was recently forced to give up his rescued kitten companion, Liquorice, after the feline outgrew his living space.

Alvin's mural at The Hair Lounge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alvin added: “I only fostered him for a short while but was gutted when I realised it just wasn't practical to keep him here inside my small flat, when he loves the outdoors so much.”

And once the snowy season is over, Alvin plans to brush up on his mural painting skills, and will be offering interior artwork to residents around Warwickshire.