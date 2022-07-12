Leamington and Warwick group members celebrate incredible milestone of raising more than £1.5 million for cancer charity over 70 years

Members of a Leamington and Warwick cancer charity group have celebrated an incredible milestone of having raised more than £1.5 million for the cause over the past 70 years.

The Leamington Spa & Warwick Committee for Cancer Research UK began fundraising in 1952 and members have kept themselves busy organising a multitude of events - from street collections and raffles to annual luncheons and fashion shows - ever since.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, members have seen remarkable progress made in research from proving that smoking causes lung cancer in the 50s to developing the first platinum-based chemotherapy drug in the 1970s and, more recently, the uncovering of links between Human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer, leading to a nationwide vaccination programme.

Past and current members of the Leamington Spa & Warwick Committee for Cancer Research UK are celebrating having raised more than £1.5 million for the cause over the past 70 years since the group was formed in 1952. Photo by Keith Owens.

Averil Ballinger, Chairman of the Warwick and Leamington Committee said: “The last two years have been tough for all charities but we hope that now we can get back to where we were and continue to grow our fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

“I’m sure our predecessors had their ups and downs, but sadly cancer is still with us and, until we eradicate it, there will still be a place for fundraising for this and many other associate’s charities.”

Jeff Reading, Treasurer on the committee added: “I have been involved with the committee for almost 40 of those 70 years and I know that we could not have raised such a magnificent amount without the tremendously generous support the committee have received from the people of Leamington & Warwick and surrounding villages.”

Money raised by the Leamington Spa & Warwick Committee funds research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, helping to ensure that more people in Warwickshire and across the UK survive.

Ryan Goode, Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for Warwickshire, said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*. All of us can support the research that will beat it.”