Leamington and Warwick MP meets engineering students for National Apprenticeship Week

Mr Western who is also Shadow Minister for Higher Education, visited the college to learn about its apprenticeships offer and met with current electrical engineering apprentices to learn about their experiences.

He received a tour of a workshop at the college and was given the opportunity to see first-hand some first-year apprentices honing their craft on the workbenches.

Matt Western MP speaking with staff and students at Royal Leamington Spa College.

Matt Western said: “I was pleased to visit the Leamington College campus during National Apprenticeship Week and see first-hand the apprenticeships being undertaken locally.

“I spoke with a number of electrician apprentices who gave me a great insight into their courses and the pathway to their future career. “They’re receiving great practical training and are clearly optimistic about their futures.

“It’s vital we recognise the importance and value of apprenticeships.”

National Apprentice Week ran from February 6 to 12 and is a government initiative to increase awareness of the opportunities in apprenticeship and boost apprenticeship enrolment across the UK.

This year’s theme was ‘skills for life’

