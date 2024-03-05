Leamington and Warwick parks partnership wins award for its tennis provision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A partnership which provides tennis coaching and sessions to people at parks in Leamington and Warwick has received an award.

Warwick District Council (WDC) and community operator We Do Tennis have received the Warwickshire Lawn Tennis Association’s Park of the Year Award for delivery of affordable and free tennis sessions at the three council-owned facilities at Victoria Park, Christchurch Garden and St Nicholas Park.

Since it was launched in July 2023, the partnership has been among the first in the country to run free weekly tennis sessions – introducing many people to the game.

More than 260 people took part in the first 24 weeks of operation.

Tony Supperstone, Warwickshire Tennis Management committee member, said: “The 2023 award winner is passionate about opening their tennis courts up to the local community, ensuring that the courts are open and accessible to all local residents.”

“A brilliant partnership between the local authority and coaching team to get more people active through tennis.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, WDC’s portfolio holder for communities and leisure said: “We’re delighted to receive this award, particularly in the first year of our new partnership.

"What’s particularly rewarding is that our combined efforts have allowed us to offer local people year-round access to affordable high-class facilities and free coaching opportunities encouraging groups and individuals of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to take up the sport.”