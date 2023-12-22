Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help Myton Hospice patients and their families at Christmas time

Barry Buckley’s daughter Charlotte regularly visits the Coventry Myton Hospice, where there is a plaque in his memory.

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign this year will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Barry Buckley and their families.

After a two to eight week prognosis with a stage 4 inoperable mouth cancer diagnosis, Barry Buckley, was admitted to the Coventry Myton Hospice.

During Barry’s time at Myton, his daughter Charlotte and her family accessed the relative’s accommodation.

Charlotte and her dad Barry Buckley.

These days, Charlotte visits Coventry Myton Hospice with her two children to see her dad’s In Memory plaque in the memory garden.

She said: "The care he received, the love the nurses gave him and ultimately the respect they gave him was outstanding.

"They let dad carry out every last wish he had and advocated for us as a family in every scenario.

The Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light 2023/24.

"They talked to me as a human, with kindness and compassion, and left no questions un-answered.”

“They are a truly wonderful team at the hospice and they deserve all the credit in the world.

“They made the worst time of my life that bit more manageable with their constant love and support.

“I have been back to the hospice regularly since Dad passed. I feel at peace there.

“All of the staff remember us.

"Truth be told, I don’t think they forget a soul that walks into the hospice.

"That’s how wonderful they are.

"They’ll come and give me a hug and take the time to sit and chat with me, making me feel like I am home again with my dad.

"It’s just a magical place.”

The Trees of Light Campaign has been running in support of the Myton Hospices through the giant Christmas trees outside Leamington Town Hall and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash throughout the festive period.

For more information about the campaign visit https://shorturl.at/HKLX3

