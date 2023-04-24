Leamington art and music project event raises hundreds for charity and its own funds

The highlight of the evening hosted by Leamington Lamp was the performances from autistic young people, who took to the stage to showcase their talents.

Autistic young people in Leamington have showcased their musical talents at a fundraising event to support a national charity and the organisation which helps them.

Leamington LAMP hosted the event at St Patrick’s Irish Club on Friday (April 21) and it raised more than £750 which will be split between LAMP and The Brain Tumour Charity.

The highlight of the evening was the performances from the young people.

Photo from the Leamington LAMP fundraising event. Picture supplied.

The bands included Blood Roses, Shinsetsu, Banoffee, and The Underachieving Dreamers, who played a mix of original material and covers to an enthusiastic audience.

The event was made possible through the support of the charity Youth Music, which has funded a LAMP project that has supported the development of young musicians.

Timothy Ellis, director of Leamington LAMP, said: “We are thrilled with the success of the event.

"The funds raised will help us continue our important work supporting autistic young people, and we are grateful to all the companies who donated prizes and to everyone who attended the event."

Photo from the Leamington LAMP fundraising event. Picture supplied.

Leamington LAMP is committed to supporting and empowering autistic young people to achieve their full potential. The organisation offers a range of programmes and projects designed to give young people the support they need to become successful adults.

For more information about Leamington LAMP and how you can support its work, visit the website at leamingtonlamp.co.uk.

You can also follow LAMP on Twitter and Instagram at @leamingtonlamp.