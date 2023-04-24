Register
Warwick hospital ward gets funding boost for project from local men's group

The club is also welcoming new members.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

A ward at Warwick Hospital has received a funding boost from a local men’s group to help with an on-going project.

Recently, the Warwick Probus Club No. 2 donated more than £500 from their Chairman’s Charity fund towards the setting up of a new quiet room at the Mary Ward.

Warwick Probus Club No. 2 Chairman Brian Perkins presenting Mary Ward manager Sara Houghton with a cheque. Photo suppliedWarwick Probus Club No. 2 Chairman Brian Perkins presenting Mary Ward manager Sara Houghton with a cheque. Photo supplied
Warwick Probus Club No. 2 Chairman Brian Perkins presenting Mary Ward manager Sara Houghton with a cheque. Photo supplied

In thanking the chairman Brian Perkins, ward manager Sara Houghton said that the much needed room would among other things enable patients and their families to have a pleasant and private environment in which to deal with difficult and emotional situations.

The Probus Club meets at the Hill Close Gardens Pavillion on the first Wednesday of each month.

Probus is an organisation of clubs where retired and semi-retired businessmen can meet up on a monthly basis for socialising with a cup of tea or coffee and to listen to a guest speaker.

Anyone interested in joining the club, should call 07983 211467 or email: [email protected]

