The Warwick Probus Club No. 2 has re-elected its current chairman for a second year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chairman Brian Perkins was unanimously elected for a second term of office at the recent annual general meeting of the club, which was held at Hill Close Gardens in Warwick.
Probus is an organisation of clubs where retired and semi-retired businessmen can meet up on a monthly basis for socialising with a cup of tea or coffee and to listen to a guest speaker.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Warwick has two Probus clubs – and The No.2 Club meets in the pavilion at Hill Close Gardens, which is off Bread and Meat Close.
The club meets on the first Wednesday of each month and is also looking to welcome new members.
If anyone is interested in attending a meeting or joining the club, they should call the membership secretary on 07983 211467 or email: [email protected]