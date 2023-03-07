Register
Warwick Probus Club re-elects chairman for a second year

The club meets once a month.

By Kirstie Smith
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 11:57am

The Warwick Probus Club No. 2 has re-elected its current chairman for a second year.

Chairman Brian Perkins was unanimously elected for a second term of office at the recent annual general meeting of the club, which was held at Hill Close Gardens in Warwick.

Chairman Brian Perkins presents Past Chairman Michael North with his past Chairman’s tie. Photo supplied

Probus is an organisation of clubs where retired and semi-retired businessmen can meet up on a monthly basis for socialising with a cup of tea or coffee and to listen to a guest speaker.

Warwick has two Probus clubs – and The No.2 Club meets in the pavilion at Hill Close Gardens, which is off Bread and Meat Close.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of each month and is also looking to welcome new members.

If anyone is interested in attending a meeting or joining the club, they should call the membership secretary on 07983 211467 or email: [email protected]