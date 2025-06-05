Leamington Art Gallery and Museum announces reopening date after unexpected closure

The Leamington Art Gallery and Museum is set to reopen after an unexpected closure.

On May 29 the venue suddenly closed. This was due to adverse weather impacting the ongoing roof repairs and the closure was a precautionary measure to “safeguard the artworks, staff and visitors”.

A reopening date has now been announced.

The Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum has announced it is set to reopen this month. Photo shows ongoing work to the building's roof. Photo by Warwickshire World

A spokesperson from the Leamington Art Gallery and Museum said: “Following an unforeseen temporary closure, we’re delighted to announce that Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum will reopen to the public from Tuesday June 17.

“We’re excited to welcome you back with a brand-new exhibition, ‘A Different View: Women Artists in the Collection’, alongside our much-loved permanent displays in the main house and museum.

“As essential roof works continue, you may notice a few changes during your visit.

"To protect key pieces, some items from the permanent collection have been placed into temporary storage. In their place, we’re making the most of the space to offer an engaging programme of events and activities for visitors of all ages.

“While the disruption is temporary, this vital work will ensure the building and the remarkable collections it houses can be enjoyed by future generations.

"Preserving the fabric of the museum now means we can continue to share exhibitions, history, and creativity for many years to come.

“We’re committed to keeping the gallery open and vibrant while repairs continue over the coming months. While some disruption may still occur, we’ll keep you informed of any changes or updates via our website and social media channels.

“Thank you once again for your patience and support. We look forward to welcoming you back very soon.”