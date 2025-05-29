Leamington Art Gallery and Museum closes temporarily due to “unforseen circumstances”

The entrance to Leamington Art Gallery and Museum.

Leamington Art Gallery and Museum has closed temporarily “due to unforseen circumstances”.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the gallery’s Facebook page says: “We regret to inform you that Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Recent adverse weather has impacted the ongoing roof repair works. As a precautionary measure, we have closed the gallery to safeguard the artworks and ensure the safety of our visitors and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand how disappointing this will be, especially for those planning to visit during half-term. Please rest assured that we will reopen shortly – and we look forward to welcoming you to our new exhibition, A Different View: Women Artists at Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum.

“We’ll provide further updates as soon as possible and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. Thank you for your continued support.”

In September last year, resident Judy Steele raised concerns about the upkeep of parts of the building.