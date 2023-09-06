Leamington art group to host exhibition at converted phone box in town gardens

It will run until late October.

A Leamington art group is hosting an exhibition at converted phone box in the town centre.

Each week, the Audley Binswood Art Group is set a challenge to produce artwork to a particular theme - in just one hour.

Audley Binswood Art Group members and exhibition organisers Rosie Langman and Judy Micklethwaite. Photo by David Chantrey

The current Art Box exhibition shares some of the range of recent subjects.

The group, which is open to Audley Binswood owners and leisure club members, meets Fridays at 3pm in the Binswood Hall library and it is looking for new members.

There is no need to book, and people can bring equipment or it can be supplied.

The exhibition is due to run until late October and is ‘open’ every day in Clarendon Avenue, at the edge of Christchurch Gardens in Art Box, a listed K6 red telephone box owned by Leamington Town Council and managed by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens.

Art Box is available free of charge for community or school exhibitions.