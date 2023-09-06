New Leamington singing group holds workshop to featuring the hits of Queen

The Leamington Community Choir based at St Nicholas church in Radford Semele is still looking for new members especially sopranos and male voices

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Leamington singing group has held a workshop to showcase its members’ talents as it starts holding weekly practice sessions.

The Leamington Community Choir, which has about 30 members, gathered at St Nicholas church in Radford Semele where it will be based, held a workshop where they sang numbers from the musical We Will Rock You which is based around the hits of legendary rock band Queen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the the end of the event, which was watched by an audience made up of friends, family and members of the public, the choir recorded its final performance.

The Leamington Singers. Picture supplied.

The choir, which will be based at the church and will meet on Tuesdays from 7.30pm, is still looking for fellow friendly song-lovers to join as members members especially sopranos and male voices.