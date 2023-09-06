New Leamington singing group holds workshop to featuring the hits of Queen
A new Leamington singing group has held a workshop to showcase its members’ talents as it starts holding weekly practice sessions.
The Leamington Community Choir, which has about 30 members, gathered at St Nicholas church in Radford Semele where it will be based, held a workshop where they sang numbers from the musical We Will Rock You which is based around the hits of legendary rock band Queen.
At the the end of the event, which was watched by an audience made up of friends, family and members of the public, the choir recorded its final performance.
The choir, which will be based at the church and will meet on Tuesdays from 7.30pm, is still looking for fellow friendly song-lovers to join as members members especially sopranos and male voices.
For more information email [email protected]