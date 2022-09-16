Leamington artist donates portrait to Ukrainian café in the town
Jean-Piere Kunzler has given the abstract work to Café Tisto at All Saints’ Parish church as a mark of his respect for the struggle of people in Ukraine
A Leamington artist has donated a piece of work to a café in the town to show his respect to people in war-torn Ukraine.
Jean-Piere Kunzler’s abstract portrait, painted in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag, is now on display at Café Tisto at All Saints’ Parish church, which strives to support the integration of young Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in the UK.
Jean-Piere has described the painting as “poignant and reflective”.
Café Tisto serves traditional Ukrainian food including sweet or savoury stuffed pancakes and home-style borscht.
It was set up earlier this year by a group of young Ukrainian refugees who are musicians, journalists and tattoo artists.
They believe that employment and entrepreneurship is the best path towards familiarisation with British culture, work norms and the English language.