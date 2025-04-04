Leamington artists celebrate opening of new community gallery in town centre

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:01 BST
Leamington's ‘artistic heartbeat’ became a little stronger yesterday (Thursday April 3) with the grand opening of the new Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) gallery in the Royal Priors, Lower Mall.

Councillor Judith Clarke officially launched the space, cutting the ribbon for a gathering of artists, supporters, and residents.

The gallery's inaugural exhibition showcases the diverse talents of LSA members, featuring a collection of textiles, from intricate embroidery to striking weaving and quilting.

LSA's new gallery at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington is opened by town mayor Cllr Judith Clarke. Photo supplied.

LSA said that this new hub “promises to be a dynamic platform for contemporary art in the region”.

Group chairman Mike Patrick said: “This space embodies the dedication and passion of our artists.

"We're thrilled to have a dedicated gallery to showcase our work and connect with the community.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Councillor Clarke for her support and for inaugurating our new home."

The gallery is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday, and 11 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information visit https://lsa-artists.org/

