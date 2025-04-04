Leamington artists celebrate opening of new community gallery in town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Councillor Judith Clarke officially launched the space, cutting the ribbon for a gathering of artists, supporters, and residents.
The gallery's inaugural exhibition showcases the diverse talents of LSA members, featuring a collection of textiles, from intricate embroidery to striking weaving and quilting.
LSA said that this new hub “promises to be a dynamic platform for contemporary art in the region”.
Group chairman Mike Patrick said: “This space embodies the dedication and passion of our artists.
"We're thrilled to have a dedicated gallery to showcase our work and connect with the community.
"We extend our sincere gratitude to Councillor Clarke for her support and for inaugurating our new home."
The gallery is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday, and 11 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information visit https://lsa-artists.org/