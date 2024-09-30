Leamington author publishes new English language textbook for international business people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington-based linguist and author has branched out with the launch of his fourth textbook aimed at international business-people and students learning English as a foreign language.

‘A Sensational Tale: for learners of the English language (and not only for Guadeloupeans!)’ – is Ignaty Dyakov-Richmond’s fourth unconventional language textbook written in collaboration with Paris-based language professional Emily Hamilton.

It follows the continuing story of George, a Guadeloupean banker embarking on a journey that sees his day to day life set against a series of crimes and provocations.

Ignaty is a qualified linguist and previously spent over two decades teaching languages in different settings.

He was inspired to write a series of stories that would teach useful vocabulary and grammar after some of his business clients complained that existing textbooks were boring and had no relation to real life.

His language textbooks are fascinating detective stories with characters from different cultural backgrounds meeting in Guadeloupe and Europe.

They live, love, work and relax. And most importantly they fight the world's evil and show exceptional ethics both in life and their work.

Mr Dyakov-Richmond said: “The story is completely fictional, with fictional characters and scenery, full of sarcasm and jokes with a mockery of stereotypes. I wrote it as an aid to making the English language study process a little bit more bearable for adult learners.”

Over the years, Mr Dyakov-Richmond’s other books have received much acclaim from eminent language teaching specialists and are now used in schools and universities around the world. “Undoubtedly, this textbook makes language learning more fun, interesting and thus less challenging,” says Professor Galina Levina about one of his books.

The book has been tested on Ignaty's students who confirm that the story line keeps them intrigued and motivated to read more.

This technique helps develop their language skills, and makes the learning process more bearable, if not enjoyable.

Language learners give high praise to the book.

For example, Mr Dyakov-Richmond’s four-year-old daughter says “ it’s the greatest textbook ever written. Damn near genius.”

A Sensational Tale is illustrated by Irish artist Gregg Ink.

The audio-book is narrated by acclaimed actress Kristin Milward (‘A Little Chaos’, ‘Freestyle’).

It is available on Amazon and on Audible and will appear in local bookstores later in the autumn.