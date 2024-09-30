Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new defibrillator has been installed on the wall of a Leamington pub thanks to the efforts of its intrepid canoeing team.

The team from the Hope & Anchor pub in Hill Street completed the sponsored Hope & Anchor Wye100 Canoe Challenge – a 100-mile paddle down the River Wye - over four days in August.

This raised the funds needed to install the life saving device, which was unveiled at the pub over the weekend with landlady Louise Massey cutting the ribbon.

The OurJay Foundation, a charity which campaigns for defibrillators to be installed at sites throughout Warwikshire and further afield, made an extra £100 donation to the cause and any extra money raised was also donated to Team Teddy, which is a fund inspired by one-year-old Teddy Ward, who was born with Mitochondrial Disease.

The new defibrillator is unveiled at the Hope and Anchor pub. Picture submitted.

The canoeing team was made up of organiser Jonny Devaney with David Devaney, Steve Massey, Phil Miller, Chris Stacey, Simon Sayers, Karl Taylor, Lee Mclokan, Will Hubbard and a support team of Rob Towney and Joe O'Mera.

They have said: “We would like to say a Massive Thank you to all the people that came and supported us on the challenge, waving from bridges and meeting us on the route.

“It really kept the motivation up for the team during which, at times, was a very tough challenge including at least six hours canoeing in all weather conditions daily down the Wye starting in Glasbury and finishing in Chepstow four days later.

“The final leg was on tidal waters towards Chepstow, which has one of the widest tidal ranges in the World.