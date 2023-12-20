Laura Ashley-Timms and Dominic Ashley-Timms have their names up in lights in Times Square this week for their book, The Answer is a Question: The Missing Superpower that Changes Everything and Will Transform Your Impact as a Manager and Leader

Two Leamington authors have been shortlisted for the prestigious NYC Big Book Award.

Laura Ashley-Timms and Dominic Ashley-Timms have their names up in lights in Times Square this week for their book, The Answer is a Question: The Missing Superpower that Changes Everything and Will Transform Your Impact as a Manager and Leader.

The book was shortlisted in the Business category and has been recognised by the awards as a Distinguished Favourite.

Laura Ashley-Timms and Dominic Ashley-Timms with their book The Answer is a Question: The Missing Superpower that Changes Everything and Will Transform Your Impact as a Manager and Leader. Picture supplied.

Laura and Dominic are the founders of Notion, a Leamington Spa-based performance improvement consultancy.

Notion works with managers and leaders at every level within organisations including FTSE and Fortune 500 companies including National Express, Mitchells & Butlers, Sainsbury’s and BT – helping them to gain time back, actively listen and ask the right questions for employee development through their Operational Coaching approach.

Their book reveals ‘how managers all over the world can ditch the outdated command-and-control model of leadership and adopt an enquiry-led approach that cultivates a new wave of engaged, problem-solving employees’.

Books around the world compete in the NYC Big Book Award programme and are recognised in more than 100 categories.

For more information about the award and its many categories and entries visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/