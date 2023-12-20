Southam pupils bring Christmas cheer to retirement home residents with carols
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children from Southam St James C of E Academy have helped to spread some Christmas cheer by singing for residents at retirement home in the town.
Residents at the Tithe Lodge Independent Living Scheme, which is run by Orbit, are all aged 55 years or older and were treated to festive tunes sung by the choir.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Residents then surprised the children with chocolate selection boxes to take home.
The school has a long-standing relationship with the scheme due to Orbit’s partnership with InCommon – an organisation that helps to connect groups of young people with their older neighbours in retirement homes to help boost older people's wellbeing, support children's learning, and build more age-friendly communities.
Zoe O’Reilly, ageing well lead for Orbit said: “Residents really value the children’s visits. Both residents and children really benefit from sharing their different experiences and outlooks on life.
"Connecting the different generations and bringing everyone together is really what Christmas is all about and we’re looking forward to offering more activities to support residents’ well-being next year too.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Laura Constable, Headteacher at Southam St James C of E Academy added: “We have really enjoyed spreading some festive cheer to the residents.
"I am also especially proud that this particular visit was brought about by an idea from a pupil in Year 4 who was worried that residents wouldn’t be able to enjoy our singing at the Light Switch on.”