Leamington-based beer brand tipple of choice at celebrations for global hotel awards
A Leamington-based beer brand was the tipple of choice at celebrations for the recent World’s 50 Best Hotels awards in London.
The full Empress range was the only beer on tap at pre-parties for the awards hosted by The Langham Hotel, as well as an after-party held at Michel Roux Jr’s Wigmore Tavern.
Global sales director Nicos Charalambous said: “We were absolutely honoured to be the beer of choice at the pre-parties and after-party for the World’s Best 50 Hotels at The Langham Hotel and the Wigmore Tavern.
"We already work with both, but for them to showcase our brand at such a prestigious occasion to so many guests was a bit of a dream come true.”
Empress was founded by Leamington-based entrepreneur Surj Virk in 2016 and is stocked by venues and restaurants across the UK.
The lager is also stocked in Waitrose and online.