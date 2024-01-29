Leamington based charity receives prestigious award for its volunteer work in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity based in Leamington recently received a prestigious award for its volunteer work in the community.

Last Friday (January 26), The Lord-Lieutenant for Warwickshire Tim Cox, presented the Helping Hands Community Project with a certificate and a commemorative crystal in recognition of its Kings Award for Voluntary Services (KAVS).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recognition of the recent Kings Award for Voluntary Services, The Lord-Lieutenant for Warwickshire, as The King's representative, presented the Helping Hands Community Project with a certificate and a commemorative crystal at a ceremony. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

A ceremony was held at the charity’s head office in Althorpe Street in Leamington and volunteers past and present were invited to the event.

Helping Hands was established in 2015 and helps homeless and vulnerable people across the Warwick district through a soup kitchen, skills training, support groups, housing and its ‘House2Home’ service.

In November 2023, Helping Hands was named one of six Warwickshire organisations to be presented the KAVS.

The award is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK and seeks to recognise groups making an impact in their communities.