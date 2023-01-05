Leamington-based charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people gets funding boost

The charity will be using the funding to help provide additional counselling services to people across the Warwick district.

A charity based in Leamington that helps homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district has been given a funding boost.

The team at Helping Hands Community Project are celebrating this week after being awarded £10,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Helping Hands Community Project in Leamington is celebrating after being awarded £10,000 in funding. Photo supplied

Helping Hands Community Project, which also has a charity shop in Leamington, will use their funding to provide additional counselling services to local people.

Each person accessing the charities services is offered a minimum of eight counselling sessions.

This new National Lottery funding will allow the charity to increase the number of appointments available and the number of clients being seen by the in-house counsellor and offer horse therapy sessions as well as child counselling.

National Lottery players raise more than £30 million a week for good causes across the UK.

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes a share of this to projects to support people and communities to prosper and thrive.

Lianne Kirman, CEO at Helping Hands Community Project said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can continue to support the local community, helping them deal with any trauma through counselling without long waiting times.

"This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

During the pandemic, in 2020 alone, The National Lottery Community Fund distributed almost £1 billion to charities and community organisations across the UK.

