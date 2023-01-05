Warwick Half Marathon returns with new organisers - and a new race for kids

Runners of all ages are being invited to register for The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon as the event returns with new organisers for 2023.

Left to right: The Wigley Group’s Bradley Hopkins and Jonathan Wigley, with Rob Sullivan from race organisers Run Through. Photo supplied

More than 1,500 people are expected to take part in the 13.1-mile route, which is once again sponsored by Warwickshire property company The Wigley Group.

Held on February 5, it starts and finishes at Warwick Racecourse and takes runners through the Warwickshire countryside on fully-closed roads.

New organisers Run Through have introduced a new 1km junior race for children.

Rob Sullivan, events and operations manager at Run Through, said: “We’re really excited to take over the long-term running of the event, starting from 2023.

“It’s always been a really popular run in Warwickshire but we wanted to make it a bit more inclusive so instead of the usual 2.5k kids race, we have brought in a new 1k route instead which is for everyone from toddlers to teenagers.

“We’ve already had more than 1,000 people sign up for the half marathon so far and expect to see well over 1,500 take part on the day itself, so – whether you are a keen runner or looking to take up a new challenge to start the New Year – please do get involved.”

Stockton-based The Wigley Group is entering its own team, with staff members Jonathan Wigley and Bradley Hopkins both taking part for the first time.

“I took on the London Marathon last year which was my first ever event so I’m really looking forward to this.”

The half marathon kicks off at 9am, a wheelchair half marathon begins five minutes earlier, while the 1k kids race starts at 11am.

The event costs £34 to enter, or £140 for a group of six, while the 1km kids race costs £5.

Tickets are available at www.runthrough.co.uk/event/warwick-half

The event is UK Athletics licensed so will count toward official times for the running season.