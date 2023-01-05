Kenilworth pub showed community spirit after car crash caused ruptured gas main

The Engine in Mill End became an evacuation centre for residents who were forced to leave their homes after the incident last night.

A Kenliworth pub has shown its community spirit by providing a safe haven for residents after a car crash caused a ruptured gas main in the town last night.

The Engine in Mill End became an evacuation centre for residents who were forced to leave their homes after the incident.

Tom Lamb, 30, was the barman working at the pub last night.

The Engine Pub in Kenilworth. Picture Courtesy of Google Maps.

He said: “It was very dramatic for a town like Kenilworth.

"We heard the sound of the car being driven really fast past the pub and when we went outside to check we were told it had crashed.

"The police then told us what had happened and asked us if we could help.

"We serves teas and coffees and water to some of the people – a few of them were regulars anyway.”

The major incident happened after a blue Saab crashed into two cars and then a gas main in Stoneleigh Road, following a high speed police chase. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

This is not the first time The Engine has shown its community spirit recently.

In March last year the pub launched an appeal to fill a 40-tonne truck with aid items for people in war-torn Ukraine.

Tom said: “It’s a nice place and a good place to work and that’s mainly down to the gaffer Ted [Bear].”

The major incident happened after a blue Saab crashed into two cars and then a gas main in Stoneleigh Road, following a high speed police chase.

Luckily, no one was injured and the area was eventually safe enough for residents to return home.

The drama started after a police chase in and around Kenilworth – where the driver reached speeds of almost 150mph.

Warwickshire Police said: "Last night saw residents on Stoneleigh Road, Kenilworth needing to be evacuated after a blue Saab crashed.

"The car, that had failed to stop for police on the A46, and reached speeds of almost 150mph, tried its luck on the smaller roads and came into Kenilworth on Dalehouse Lane.

“As it approached the Cottage Inn it crashed into a blue BMW and subsequently into a Peugeot where it ruptured a gas main.

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured."

A 22-year-old-man from Oxfordshire has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He will appear at court in March.