Leamington based company hits major milestones in the same month
A Leamington-based company has hit two major milestones in just one month.
October saw Empress scoop a silver award in the Great British Food Awards for its IPA and gluten-free lager, which are stocked in restaurants and bars across the country.
The award came in the same month that the beer took pride of place at an event for national supermarket chain Waitrose at its flagship Canary Wharf store.
The event came less than a year after Waitrose started stocking Empress at 297 of its stores nationwide in a coup for the Warwickshire-based brand.
Founder Surj Virk, from Leamington, said: “October was a great month for Empress.
"Not only were we delighted to win silver in the Great British Food Awards - but we also showcased our brand in one of the busiest supermarket branches in the country.
“When we first went to Waitrose, they loved the fact we were not only gluten-free, organic and vegan but that we were an up-and-coming British artisan brand - something also recognised in the Great British Food Awards.”
The double wins are the latest milestones for Empress, which was the beer of choice at celebrations for the World’s 50 Best Hotels held at five-star hotel The Langham.
The brand was founded in 2016, which includes a Pale Ale and an IPA, is already stocked in prestigious venues across the country - including the Royal Academy of Music in London, as well as high-end restaurants.