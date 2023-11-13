October proved to be a good month for the company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington-based company has hit two major milestones in just one month.

October saw Empress scoop a silver award in the Great British Food Awards for its IPA and gluten-free lager, which are stocked in restaurants and bars across the country.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Empress scooped a silver award in the coveted Great British Food Awards for its IPA and gluten-free lager, which are stocked in top restaurants and bars across the country. The award came in the same month that the beer took pride of place at an event for national supermarket chain Waitrose at its flagship Canary Wharf store. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award came in the same month that the beer took pride of place at an event for national supermarket chain Waitrose at its flagship Canary Wharf store.

The event came less than a year after Waitrose started stocking Empress at 297 of its stores nationwide in a coup for the Warwickshire-based brand.

Founder Surj Virk, from Leamington, said: “October was a great month for Empress.

"Not only were we delighted to win silver in the Great British Food Awards - but we also showcased our brand in one of the busiest supermarket branches in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When we first went to Waitrose, they loved the fact we were not only gluten-free, organic and vegan but that we were an up-and-coming British artisan brand - something also recognised in the Great British Food Awards.”

The double wins are the latest milestones for Empress, which was the beer of choice at celebrations for the World’s 50 Best Hotels held at five-star hotel The Langham.

The brand was founded in 2016, which includes a Pale Ale and an IPA, is already stocked in prestigious venues across the country - including the Royal Academy of Music in London, as well as high-end restaurants.

Empress Global Sales Director Nicos Charalambous added: “In just a short time, we’ve developed a broad portfolio of venues keen to stock our beers, including our lager.

"More and more foodie places want to stock beers that will pair well with their food and be enjoyed by customers who value flavour and quality, and Empress definitely fits the bill.

“On top of that, being stocked in Waitrose means discerning customers who want to enjoy a premium, British-based craft lager that’s organic, gluten-free and vegan can get their hands on Empress.