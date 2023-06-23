Leamington based national cancer charity is hailed by town's MP on 21st anniversary

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western visited a Leamington based national cancer charity Neuroendocrine Cancer UK earlier this month as it celebrated 21 years of supporting patients and their families with neuroendocrine cancer.

Neuroendocrine cancer is now the tenth most prevalent cancer in England with around 6,000 people in the UK being diagnosed every year.

Neuroendocrine Cancer UK supports and informs patients and families from diagnosis, enabling access to the best care and treatment whilst stimulating neuroendocrine cancer research, increasing national awareness, and influencing improvements in outcomes.

Matt Western at Neuroendocrine Cancer UK. Picture supplied.

Mr Western visited the organisation to hear about the work the charity does and the challenges they face as they seek to improve treatment for patients nationally.

He said: “It was great to meet the team at Neuroendocrine Cancer UK and learn about the important work they are doing to support and advocate for patients and their families on a national scale.

The insight the team provided on some of the challenges faced by patients as they seek diagnosis and treatment was eye opening and something that I will be raising with the relevant departments in Government.”

Leanne Talbot, Operations Manager of Neuroendocrine UK said: “We were pleased to meet Matt and share with him the work we’ve been doing here over the past 21 years.