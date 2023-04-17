Register
Leamington beauty salon is a finalist in UK awards this coming weekend

Katy Mckeown’s Ti Amo Bella Professional Beauty based in Russell Street is a finalist in the Best Eyelash Extension Salon category of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

By Oliver Williams
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

A Leamington beauty salon is a finalist in a UK awards.

This follows on from last year, when Katie was shortlisted as a finalist in the Hair and Beauty Awards for Lash Stylist of the Year and also the Lash Awards - Best Volume Set 2022.

Katy Mckeown of Ti Amo Bella Professional Beauty in Leamington.Katy Mckeown of Ti Amo Bella Professional Beauty in Leamington.
Katy Mckeown of Ti Amo Bella Professional Beauty in Leamington.
Katie said: “My aim is always to provide the best. Service possible, leaving my clients feeling amazing.“I wouldn't be where I am today without my lovely clients, family and friends who have supported me as I built my business and would like to thank them all for their continued support.”

You can follow Katie’s business at www.facebook.com/tiamobella21 or www.instagram.com/tiamobella_professionalbeauty

