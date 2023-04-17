Leamington beauty salon is a finalist in UK awards this coming weekend

Katy Mckeown’s Ti Amo Bella Professional Beauty based in Russell Street is a finalist in the Best Eyelash Extension Salon category of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

A Leamington beauty salon is a finalist in a UK awards.

This follows on from last year, when Katie was shortlisted as a finalist in the Hair and Beauty Awards for Lash Stylist of the Year and also the Lash Awards - Best Volume Set 2022.

Katy Mckeown of Ti Amo Bella Professional Beauty in Leamington.

Katie said: “My aim is always to provide the best. Service possible, leaving my clients feeling amazing.“I wouldn't be where I am today without my lovely clients, family and friends who have supported me as I built my business and would like to thank them all for their continued support.”