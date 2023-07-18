Register
Leamington beer brand hits the right note with prestigious music school in London

Leamington entrepreneur Surj Virk set up Empress Ale in 2016 and since then has grown it into a premium brand.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST

A Leamington beer brand has hit the right note with a prestigious music school after being added to the drinks list in its restaurant and bar used by future stars.

International photographer has praised work by members of Leamington group

Empress’ full range of Pale Ale, IPA and Pilsner-style lager is included in the choices at the world-famous Royal Academy of Music in London, whose alumni include Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Elton John and Annie Lennox.

A Leamington beer brand has hit the right note with a prestigious music school after being added to the drinks list in its restaurant and bar used by future stars. Photo supplied
The inclusion is the latest coup for the premium craft beer, which was founded by Leamington-based entrepreneur Surj Virk in 2016 and is stocked in venues and restaurants across the UK.

They include the Jason Atherton group of restaurants, the Goodman Group, Birmingham Michelin-starred restaurants Adam’s and Opheem, as well as top London hotels The Langham and The Goring Hotel.

The range is also stocked in Waitrose and online.

Surj said: “To be listed in such a famous venue - the place that has links to some of the best musical talent in the world - is really mind-blowing.”

“The last few years have seen some amazing establishments across hospitality add our beers to their menus, and to add the Royal Academy of Music to the list of places where people can try Empress beers, either with food or on its own, is a really proud moment.

“We’re delighted with this partnership and look forward to seeing our beers served up at the RAM.”

