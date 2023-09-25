Register
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Leamington bicycle company celebrates milestone sale after launching innovative new product

Kidvelo, which specialises in children’s balance bikes, has announced its 1,000th sale which comes after the business launched a convertible balance to pedal bicycle.
By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Leamington business which is on a mission to help children become bicycle pedalling pros is riding high after selling its 1,000th bike thanks to an innovative new product.

Kidvelo, which specialises in children’s balance bikes, has announced the milestone sale which comes after the business launched a convertible balance to pedal bicycle.

The award-winning family business, which is based at Squab in Leamington, is run by husband-and-wife Gary and Karen Wood who created the product to address one of the main issues that parents face when it comes to buying a bike – that children can outgrow them quickly.

Most Popular
Caption: Karen Wood, of Kidvelo, with Andrew Kay, of Squab. Picture supplied.Caption: Karen Wood, of Kidvelo, with Andrew Kay, of Squab. Picture supplied.
Caption: Karen Wood, of Kidvelo, with Andrew Kay, of Squab. Picture supplied.

The latest product adjusts to give longevity of use with no compromise on performance or quality, and its popularity saw the first shipment sell out within just five weeks.

Read More
Award-winning engineer opens Princethorpe College's new science centre

Karen said: “We are delighted to reach 1,000 sales – it is an incredible achievement as a small ecommerce business.

“When we first launched our convertible balance to pedal bikes they sold out within weeks, and we’re now in a position where we can’t make them fast enough.

“The wider bike industry is in trouble due to over stock in the supply chain, so it’s fantastic that we’re in a strong position and are looking at ways we can ensure our bikes remain in stock for consumers.

“We want to revolutionise the way that children learn how to ride a bike.

"Often parents spend money on a balance bike which a child grows out of quickly.”

https://kidvelobikes.co.uk/

Related topics:Leamington