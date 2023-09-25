Leamington bicycle company celebrates milestone sale after launching innovative new product
A Leamington business which is on a mission to help children become bicycle pedalling pros is riding high after selling its 1,000th bike thanks to an innovative new product.
Kidvelo, which specialises in children’s balance bikes, has announced the milestone sale which comes after the business launched a convertible balance to pedal bicycle.
The award-winning family business, which is based at Squab in Leamington, is run by husband-and-wife Gary and Karen Wood who created the product to address one of the main issues that parents face when it comes to buying a bike – that children can outgrow them quickly.
The latest product adjusts to give longevity of use with no compromise on performance or quality, and its popularity saw the first shipment sell out within just five weeks.
Karen said: “We are delighted to reach 1,000 sales – it is an incredible achievement as a small ecommerce business.
“When we first launched our convertible balance to pedal bikes they sold out within weeks, and we’re now in a position where we can’t make them fast enough.
“The wider bike industry is in trouble due to over stock in the supply chain, so it’s fantastic that we’re in a strong position and are looking at ways we can ensure our bikes remain in stock for consumers.
“We want to revolutionise the way that children learn how to ride a bike.
"Often parents spend money on a balance bike which a child grows out of quickly.”