Leamington bicycle company celebrates milestone sale after launching innovative new product

Kidvelo, which specialises in children’s balance bikes, has announced its 1,000th sale which comes after the business launched a convertible balance to pedal bicycle.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington business which is on a mission to help children become bicycle pedalling pros is riding high after selling its 1,000th bike thanks to an innovative new product.

Kidvelo, which specialises in children’s balance bikes, has announced the milestone sale which comes after the business launched a convertible balance to pedal bicycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning family business, which is based at Squab in Leamington, is run by husband-and-wife Gary and Karen Wood who created the product to address one of the main issues that parents face when it comes to buying a bike – that children can outgrow them quickly.

Caption: Karen Wood, of Kidvelo, with Andrew Kay, of Squab. Picture supplied.

The latest product adjusts to give longevity of use with no compromise on performance or quality, and its popularity saw the first shipment sell out within just five weeks.

Karen said: “We are delighted to reach 1,000 sales – it is an incredible achievement as a small ecommerce business.

“When we first launched our convertible balance to pedal bikes they sold out within weeks, and we’re now in a position where we can’t make them fast enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The wider bike industry is in trouble due to over stock in the supply chain, so it’s fantastic that we’re in a strong position and are looking at ways we can ensure our bikes remain in stock for consumers.

“We want to revolutionise the way that children learn how to ride a bike.