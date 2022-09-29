Leamington-born motoring engineer who created 'Britain's most iconic engine' has blue plaque dedicated to him in the town

Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins and Johnathan Heynes unveil the blue plaque in honour of William Heynes at 11 Percy Terrace in Leamington.

A blue plaque has today (Thursday September 29) been unveiled at the Leamington house where a man regarded as an important figure in the British automotive industry was born.

Born at 11 Percy Terrace in 1903, William Heynes went on to be heralded as an important figure in the automotive industry.

He was the pioneering chief designer and former vice chairman of Jaguar Cars and he led on the design of many of their most iconic cars - the XK and the E-type to name just two.

William Heynes CBE. Image courtesy of the Leamington History Group/ https://leamingtonhistory.co.uk/william-munger-heynes-1903-1989/

Williams was also a trailblazer on the entry of Jaguar Cars to the Le Mans car race which the company dominated with multiple wins in the 1950s.

Made a CBE for his services to exports and vehicle design shortly before his retirement in 1969, William’s engineering legacy will continue to live on into the future.

William died in September 1989.

David Morse with his vintage Mk V Jaguar. Picture supplied.

The plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Nick Wilkins, and by William’s son Jonathan.

The event was watched by members of the Heynes family, members of Leamington Town Council and the Leamington Blue Plaque Group.

Four vintage Jaguar cars, which attracted much attention and admiration, were brought to the event.

The plaque was funded by the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust and adds to the existing Leamington Blue Plaque Trail as the 37th plaque across the town.