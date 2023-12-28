Leamington boxing gym's membership is five times bigger since move to new premises

Cleary’s had outgrown its base in Wise Street, Leamington, so earlier in 2023 it took up a 15-year lease on the disused Community Centre in Whitnash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington boxing gym’s membership is now five times bigger since it moved to a new premises a few months ago.

Cleary’s had outgrown its base in Wise Street, Leamington, so earlier in 2023 it took up a 15-year lease on the disused Community Centre in Whitnash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business breathed new life into the building with an extensive refurbishment which has made it accessible for all users.

Clearys Gym. Picture supplied.

Since opening in Whitnash in September, the number or members at the gym has risen from 50 to 250 in a few months.

People aged from six to 62 are using the facilities, not simply to learn boxing, but to improve fitness and make friends in a safe place.

The new base has enabled the business to take its reach into the community to a new level – and it would not have been possible without a Small Capital Grant from Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grant helped towards the refurbishment and also enabled the purchase of new boxing equipment,

Kurt Canavan, business partner at Cleary’s, said: “The new premises are fantastic.

"Since coming here, our membership has risen by 500 per cent and it’s just opened our eyes to the potential of what we can do – and it couldn’t have happened without the grant from WCC.

“We spoke to Ian McFarlane-Toms from the Business Ready programme and he set it all up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Ian put us in touch with WCC and helped us with the application.

"Then Louisa Smith at the Council was brilliant, helping us through the process every inch of the way.

"I think Ian and Louisa both bought into the passion of what we do and that in itself was great to see.

"We are so grateful to the Council, as we are to all the people that supported our crowdfunding effort, because we had to raise a lot of money ourselves, and all the businesses that continue to support us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cleary’s, founded by former professional boxer Edwin Cleary, has a number of highly talented young boxers among its membership, including Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Lewis Williams.

Its welcome, however, extends to all, regardless of boxing ability.

The non-profit gym has an ever-increasing girls section, has links with local school, holds fitness classes and has a strength & conditioning suite and sports massage & physio expertise at its new base. Much of the refurb work was done with skills and money donated by local tradespeople and businesses.

“After Lewis won gold, interest went through the roof,” said Kurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What he did was fantastic because it showed kids what can be achieved, but we are far from all about boxing.

"Some youngsters want to box and be as good as they can be, and our coaches will give them that opportunity. Others just want to get fit or come for the social side of it.

"Basically, it’s just a space when people can be safe and warm, get fit and make some friends.”