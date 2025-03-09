Leamington branch of Bistrot Pierre restaurant chain has closed

The Leamington branch of restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre has closed.

In a message to its customers, the branch of the French bistro at The Royal Priors, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Bistro Pierre Leamington restaurant.

“You may see further information in the media over the next few days and, as valued customers, we wanted you to hear it from us first.

"The national insurance and national minimum wage increases made in the Chancellor’s October Budget has made Bistro Pierre Leamington no longer viable and therefore we have closed with immediate effect.

The Leamington branch of Bistro Pierre has closed. Credit: Google Maps.

"The Bistrot Pierre brand is now under new ownership and will continue to operate in ten locations.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support over the years.”

Eight Bistro Pierre restaurants have closed nationally with the loss of more than 150 jobs.

Cherry Equity Partners has bought the business out of pre-pack administration saving ten branches and almost 400 jobs.

