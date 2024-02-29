Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Body Shop branch in Leamington town centre is not on the list for imminent closure.

The ailing company, which specialises in selling health and beauty products, will close 75 stores across the UK in the next six weeks with the loss of 489 jobs, according to administrators who are overseeing the restructuring.

But 116 stores – including the branch in The Parade - will stay open under the changes, which affect only the company’s UK operations, the administration firm FRP said.

The Body Shop in Leamington

Last week, FRP announced its plans to keep more than half of the ailing company’s stores open but also listed seven shops which would close immediately.

It also told Body Staff staff an additional 75 stores would close by mid-April.

Tony Wright, the joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size the Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The Body Shop has had three owners since it was sold by its founder, Anita Roddick, shortly before her death in 2007.

Roddick, who set up the business in Brighton in 1976, campaigned against animal testing of cosmetics and promoted natural products sourced ethically in a way that would support small producers around the world.