Leamington businessman won electric car for weekend in Classics at the Spa competition
Sponsored by Startin Kia – Warwick, in conjunction with Leamington Rotary Club, who organise the annual classic car show in Leamington, the competition asked readers to give the address of the Kia dealership in Heathcote Lane and Jason’s name was the first correct entry out of the hat.
“This is a welcome highlight as my father, Stuart, passed away very recently, so it’s really nice to have some good news,” said Jason, who lives in Leamington and runs his own business installing Smart Home Technology, predominantly in the Cotswolds.
“It’s quite a coincidence as my father was the founder and organiser of Leamington 100, a car show which was also staged at the Pump Room Gardens for many years, raising thousands of pounds for the local Air Ambulance,” he said.
Some 300 classic cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region lined up in the Pump Rooms Gardens last month for the fifth annual CATS show, which raised an £8,700 profit to be split between several local charities, including Warwickshire Search and Rescue and OurJay, a Rugby-based charity which raises money for defibrillators in public places.
Leamington Rotary Club immediate past president Barry Andrews said: “I would like to thank Startin Kia - Warwick for agreeing to be a generous sponsor of CATS and for providing the prize in this extremely popular Courier and Weekly News competition.”