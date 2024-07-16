Leamington businessman won electric car for weekend in Classics at the Spa competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leamington businessman Jason Humphries was this year’s winners of our annual Classics at the Spa (CATS) competition to win a Kia Electric car for a weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by Startin Kia – Warwick, in conjunction with Leamington Rotary Club, who organise the annual classic car show in Leamington, the competition asked readers to give the address of the Kia dealership in Heathcote Lane and Jason’s name was the first correct entry out of the hat.

“This is a welcome highlight as my father, Stuart, passed away very recently, so it’s really nice to have some good news,” said Jason, who lives in Leamington and runs his own business installing Smart Home Technology, predominantly in the Cotswolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite a coincidence as my father was the founder and organiser of Leamington 100, a car show which was also staged at the Pump Room Gardens for many years, raising thousands of pounds for the local Air Ambulance,” he said.

Competition winner Jason Humphries receives the car keys from Startin Kia Warwick sales manager Kurt Smoult.

Some 300 classic cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region lined up in the Pump Rooms Gardens last month for the fifth annual CATS show, which raised an £8,700 profit to be split between several local charities, including Warwickshire Search and Rescue and OurJay, a Rugby-based charity which raises money for defibrillators in public places.

Leamington Rotary Club immediate past president Barry Andrews said: “I would like to thank Startin Kia - Warwick for agreeing to be a generous sponsor of CATS and for providing the prize in this extremely popular Courier and Weekly News competition.”