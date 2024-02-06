Leamington café is on shortlist of five to be named best blues venue in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Leamington café is again in the running to be named the best blues music venue in the UK.
Temperance in Bath Street came close to winning the UK Blues Federation’s award last year and has just been named in a shortlist of five this time around.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The winner is decided by a public vote and will be sending out an online voting link to its customers and supporters on Saturday.
Adrian Gains, who runs the venue, said: “We would really appreciate if you could vote for us and for you to get all your friends to vote too.
"It would put our venue on the map if we can win this award.
As well as music, the Temperance also hosts a range of shows, including story-telling, improv comedy events and world food-themed nights.