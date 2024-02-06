Leamington café is on shortlist of five to be named best blues venue in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington café is again in the running to be named the best blues music venue in the UK.

Temperance in Bath Street came close to winning the UK Blues Federation’s award last year and has just been named in a shortlist of five this time around.

The winner is decided by a public vote and will be sending out an online voting link to its customers and supporters on Saturday.

Temperance in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker.

Adrian Gains, who runs the venue, said: “We would really appreciate if you could vote for us and for you to get all your friends to vote too.

"It would put our venue on the map if we can win this award.