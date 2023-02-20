Leamington cafe nominated for a national award - and it's one of the smallest venues in the UK

As well as music, the venue also hosts a range of shows, including story-telling, improv comedy events and world food-themed nights.

An art and music cafe in Leamington has been nominated for a national award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Temperance, which is in Bath Street, has been named as one of the top five venues in the UK Blues Federation 2023 awards.

Temperance in Bath Street in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker

It has become a hotspot for live music and it is the only venue nominated in the category from the West Midlands area.

The winner is decided by a public vote which ended on February 19 and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adrian Gains, who runs the venue, said: “We are one of the smallest venues in the UK and have only been taking live music seriously for a year.

"So, to be nominated for a national award is a massive achievement – and we have a decent chance of winning.

"Thanks to everyone who has voted for us. Let’s put Leamington on the music map.”

Temperance also offers musicians the opportunity to record, master and release ‘live from Temperance’ albums.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three are due to be released in the next few months from The Achievers, Trevor Babajack Steger and The Dunwells.

The venue also now livestreams most of its gigs and also have musicians play every night of the week and on Sunday afternoons.

As well as blues, the venue also hosts folk clubs, story-telling, improv comedy, National Theatre, magic and world food nights.