Leamington cancer charity raises £35,000 through 50,000-mile virtual UK trek campaign
Supporters of a Leamington charity have covered 50,000 miles in a virtual trek across the UK to raise £35,000 for the cause.
More than 50 participants covered the distance over six months in support of Neuroendocrine Cancer UK (NCUK).
They walked, ran and cycled to symbolically travel the length of the nation starting in Scotland.
The final leg was completed yesterday starting at the NCUK head office in Leamington and concluding at the Neuroendocrine Cancer Centre of Excellence, University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire.
The charity has said: “The success of the Neuroendocrine Cancer UK Virtual Pathway Challenge not only highlights the dedication of participants but also underscores the urgent need for continued research and support in the battle against neuroendocrine cancer.
“NCUK extends its gratitude to everyone involved and encourages ongoing awareness and fundraising efforts to make a lasting impact on the fight against this formidable disease."