Leamington cancer charity raises £35,000 through 50,000-mile virtual UK trek campaign

More than 30 participants covered the distance over six months in support of Neuroendocrine Cancer UK (NCUK).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supporters of a Leamington charity have covered 50,000 miles in a virtual trek across the UK to raise £35,000 for the cause.

More than 50 participants covered the distance over six months in support of Neuroendocrine Cancer UK (NCUK).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They walked, ran and cycled to symbolically travel the length of the nation starting in Scotland.

Some of the NCUK team during the challenge. Picture supplied.

The final leg was completed yesterday starting at the NCUK head office in Leamington and concluding at the Neuroendocrine Cancer Centre of Excellence, University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire.

The charity has said: “The success of the Neuroendocrine Cancer UK Virtual Pathway Challenge not only highlights the dedication of participants but also underscores the urgent need for continued research and support in the battle against neuroendocrine cancer.