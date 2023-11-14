Register
Sikhs in Leamington providing free hot meals throughout Diwali and Christmas

The Outreach Langar charity project has been running for 13 weeks and provides hot food for free outside All Saints Parish church on Mondays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Sikhs in Leamington are continuing to provide free hot meals for those most in need and will do so even on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Sikhs in Leamington are providing hot meals to those in need every Monday

The Outreach Langar charity project has been running outside All Saints Parish church in Leamington town centre on Mondays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for 13 weeks including for Diwali yesterday (Monday November 13).

