Sikhs in Leamington providing free hot meals throughout Diwali and Christmas
The Outreach Langar charity project has been running for 13 weeks and provides hot food for free outside All Saints Parish church on Mondays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sikhs in Leamington are continuing to provide free hot meals for those most in need and will do so even on Christmas Day and New Years Day.
The Outreach Langar charity project has been running outside All Saints Parish church in Leamington town centre on Mondays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for 13 weeks including for Diwali yesterday (Monday November 13).