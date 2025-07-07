Leamington car show competition winner gets to drive electric vehicle for the first time

A former banker who helped negotiate the financial package for the first Motability Scheme in 1977 – which enabled people with disabilities to lease British Leyland Mini cars at favourable rates - was the winner of the Win a Kia for the Weekend competition as part of the Cars at the Spa fundraising event in Leamington town centre recently.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition marked Leamington Rotary Club’s annual classic car show at Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens - with the winner getting to drive an electric Kia EV6 for a couple of days.

Richard Oldershaw, who lives in Leamington and spent more than 30 years with Barclays Bank, was one of 400 employees who moved from London to the new head office in Westwood Park, Coventry, where he was involved with marketing, staff training and investigating bank fraud as a head office Inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Oldershaw said: “I have owned about 30 cars since I began driving in the 1960s – many of which would now be classed as classic cars - but I have never driven an electric car and I’m really looking forward to the experience.”

Ian Thomas, business manager of Startin Kia Warwick, hands over the keys to competition winner Richard Oldershaw. Picture supplied.

Last month’s classic car show raised more than £9,000 - easily beating last year’s total - which will be split between Support Dogs and Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes, which provide a voluntary rapid response medical transport service to the NHS.

Show organiser Rotarian Simon Evans said that thousands of visitors had flocked to the Pump Room Gardens throughout the day to see some 300 classic cars from across the Midlands and to enjoy live entertainment on the bandstand.

He said: “We are grateful to all those who helped us in the preparations for this event and, of course, all the classic car owners who have generously supported us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would like to express our thanks for the wonderful sponsorship we have received from a number of local companies, including our two headline sponsors Motor Hub Warwick, a storage facility for classic cars, and the Startin Kia Warwick car dealership.

"I would also like to thank Leamington BID for its financial support.”

For more information about the annual event visit https://carsatthespa.co.uk/