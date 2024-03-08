Leamington care home celebrates trail-blazing women for International Women's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington care home has celebrated trail-blazing women throughout history for International Women’s Day today (Friday March 8).

Cubbington Mill residents discussed the roles of the many different women who have shaped history from Cleopatra and Boudica to Florence Nightingale and Marie Curie right through to Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher.

They also talked about the important women in their own lives and celebrated the achievements of their fellow residents.

Some of the women who are residents at Cubbington Mill care home in Cubbington. Picture supplied.

Rose Tucker, activities coordinator at Cubbington Mill, said: “We’ve all had a really interesting day thinking about the many brilliant women who have had such an impact on our lives, whether that was an historic figure or people in our own family.