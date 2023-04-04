Register
Leamington care home goes back to the 1980s for open day

Arden House in Leamington Spa took a trip down memory lane earlier this month

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST
The Arden House team. Picture supplied.The Arden House team. Picture supplied.
The Arden House team. Picture supplied.

A Leamington care home took a trip down memory lane earlier this month with an open day inspired by the 1980s.

Residents, relatives and staff at Arden House opened the doors to the community for a day of 80s food and music, big hair and lots of nostalgia.

Residents – many of whom are now in their 90s – selected the day’s theme and said that the 1980s only seemed like yesterday.

Arden House resident Jim . Picture supplied.Arden House resident Jim . Picture supplied.
Arden House resident Jim . Picture supplied.

They remembered it as a time of great change, with the UK's first female prime minister, watching TV phenomenon Dallas on television and wondering who had bought a Sinclair C5 electric car.

Resident Val Wallace said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day, it was nice to see everyone dressed up and having a good time.”

Children from Saint Peters Primary School and crooner Kenyon Walker were in charge of the live entertainment, including some old-time favourites.

Resident Tina and Domestic assistant Janet. Picture supplied.Resident Tina and Domestic assistant Janet. Picture supplied.
Resident Tina and Domestic assistant Janet. Picture supplied.
