A Leamington care home took a trip down memory lane earlier this month with an open day inspired by the 1980s.
Residents, relatives and staff at Arden House opened the doors to the community for a day of 80s food and music, big hair and lots of nostalgia.
Residents – many of whom are now in their 90s – selected the day’s theme and said that the 1980s only seemed like yesterday.
They remembered it as a time of great change, with the UK's first female prime minister, watching TV phenomenon Dallas on television and wondering who had bought a Sinclair C5 electric car.
Resident Val Wallace said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day, it was nice to see everyone dressed up and having a good time.”
Children from Saint Peters Primary School and crooner Kenyon Walker were in charge of the live entertainment, including some old-time favourites.
