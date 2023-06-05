He and his friend have managed to raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

The manager of a care home in Leamington recently walked 150 miles with his friend to help raise money for a dementia charity.

Sam Lawless has worked in dementia care for nearly eight years and is the registered manager at Craighaven Care Home, which specialises in care for individuals with dementia.

Sam Lawless and his friend Kyle Cook walked 150 miles in aid of charity. Photo supplied

Sam said: “I see the impact all forms of dementia have on individuals and their family members on a daily basis and I wanted to raise money for Dementia UK to help support as much as I can.

"Back in 2012 I walked 150 miles with a couple of friends to raise money for the Help for Heroes charity and we managed to raise £2,000.

"So I decided to complete a walk again to raise money for Dementia UK setting a target of £4,000 this time.”

Sam and his friend Kyle Cook set off on their walking challenge on May 5 and walked for a week.

Sam said: “We set off just outside Bath and over the course of the week we walked 150 miles across the countryside using no specific route but instead following tracks, roads and public paths to reach our overnight stays.

"We finished the walk six days later in Chipping Campden and have now reached our target of £4,000 (in fact going over by £150), which is incredible and we are so grateful to everyone for the support along the way from friends, family and work colleagues.”