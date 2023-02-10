Register
Leamington care home residents read stories to their grandchildren for nationwide event

The youngsters were invited to Priors House to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

By Oliver Williams
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:05am

Residents at a Leamington care home have read stories to their grandchildren as part of a nationwide event.

The youngsters were invited to Priors House to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

Care UK, which owns Priors House has also made four videos of residents reading famous children’s stories for youngsters to watch at home.

Priors House in Leamington invited residents' grandchildren to the care home to celebrate National Storytelling Week. Picture supplied.
Resident Josephine Murphy, 74, said: “ I loved being able to read stories and spend time with the children.

"Reading stories was a fond memory from my childhood, so being able to gift the joy and the memory of story-reading to the children of today was a heart-warming experience.”

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “These reading sessions were a wonderful way [for residents] to spend time with familiar faces.

"Not only was the session heart-warming, but it was fantastic for boosting the residents’ confidence.”

To watch the residents reading stories visit careuk.com/bedtime-stories

