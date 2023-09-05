Leamington care home to host event to help community learn more about dementia

Priors House, in Old Milverton Lane, is hosting the event on Wednesday September 20.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington care home is hosting an event this month to help people learn more about dementia.

Priors House, in Old Milverton Lane, will host the event titled Typical signs of ageing or dementia? – Recognising and responding to the symptoms, on Wednesday September 20 from 2pm to 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiming to raise awareness about the condition, the session will provide an overview of normal ageing and how symptoms differ from dementia.

Priors House Care Home. Picture supplied.

Led by Care UK’s approach to care lead for dementia and lifestyle services, Sue Ashcroft, the event will also explore the signs of dementia, as well as the differences between the three most common types of the condition.

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “As we age, we all get a little more forgetful, whether it’s forgetting a name, or walking into a room and having no idea what we went there for.

“In this special session, with our dementia expert Sue, we’ll be discussing normal signs of ageing and sharing our knowledge around how this differs from a more serious condition such as dementia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With extensive experience caring for those living with the condition, the team here at Priors House have a wealth of knowledge and advice to share.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Sue for what we anticipate will be an incredibly helpful afternoon for all involved.”