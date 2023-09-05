Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Leamington care home to host event to help community learn more about dementia

Priors House, in Old Milverton Lane, is hosting the event on Wednesday September 20.
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Leamington care home is hosting an event this month to help people learn more about dementia.

Priors House, in Old Milverton Lane, will host the event titled Typical signs of ageing or dementia? – Recognising and responding to the symptoms, on Wednesday September 20 from 2pm to 4pm.

Aiming to raise awareness about the condition, the session will provide an overview of normal ageing and how symptoms differ from dementia.

Most Popular
Priors House Care Home. Picture supplied.Priors House Care Home. Picture supplied.
Priors House Care Home. Picture supplied.

Led by Care UK’s approach to care lead for dementia and lifestyle services, Sue Ashcroft, the event will also explore the signs of dementia, as well as the differences between the three most common types of the condition.

Read More
In Pictures: Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show returns - with nearly 250 entr...

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “As we age, we all get a little more forgetful, whether it’s forgetting a name, or walking into a room and having no idea what we went there for.

“In this special session, with our dementia expert Sue, we’ll be discussing normal signs of ageing and sharing our knowledge around how this differs from a more serious condition such as dementia.

“With extensive experience caring for those living with the condition, the team here at Priors House have a wealth of knowledge and advice to share.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Sue for what we anticipate will be an incredibly helpful afternoon for all involved.”

To find out more about Priors House or to book a place at the event, contact customer relations manager Maria Cridge on 01926 675217 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Leamington