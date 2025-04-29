Leamington care home to open its doors for VE Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two.

On Thursday May 8, from 10am-4pm, Care UK’s Priors House, in Old Milverton Lane, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed open day.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end.

This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Priors House, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of dressing up, delicious food and entertainment as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Adding to the celebrations, cadets from Warwick School will be joining the festivities, while team members will be donning 1940s attire with residents getting involved too.

Resident Margaret Arnold said: “I joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) in 1948, when I was 17.

"During my service, I was offered the opportunity to work in the Suez Canal Zone in Egypt, which is where I met my husband, a young officer in the RCT on New Year’s Eve in 1951.

“It’s really nice to have people coming to the home to celebrate VE Day, as it brings back memories of my time in the WRNS. It’s also nice to chat to the new Cadets who visit us as we can share stories and experiences.”

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said “Here at Priors House, we’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the community, so we’re looking forward to welcoming people for a special event marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved.

"Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together, so we’re thrilled to welcome Sarah Riad, who will be playing the clarinet and saxophone.

"Also joining the entertainment lineup, we have a resident favourite, singer Victoria Bunn to get everyone’s toes tapping.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Priors House as we mark such a significant moment in history.”

Priors House has officially received Veteran Friendly status for meeting eight standards laid out in the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF), a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The VFF framework involves noting Armed Forces status within residents’ care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting residents and their relatives to relevant support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans and their partners.

To find out more, visit careuk.com/priors-house