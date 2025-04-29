Warwick's first Repair Cafe officially launches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick’s first Repair Cafe has now been officially launched in the town.

The Warwick Visitor Information Centre, which is inside the Court House in Jury Street, hosted the first event on April 26.

A repair café is a free event where people can bring their broken items and clothes and receive help repairing them.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner attended the first Repair Cafe. Photo by Warwick Visitor Information Centre

The monthly events have become popular, with many other taking place across the county – including in Leamington and Kenilworth.

Speaking about the event, Liz Healey, manager at the Visitor Information Centre said: “We have had a lot of knowledgeable people who have given us lots of advice, including members from other local Repair Cafes.

"It was a great event and a really good turn out. The volunteers were all brilliant.

"We also had two Duke of Edinburgh students join us as hosts and one of the volunteers was constantly in demand for PAT testing.

"The cafe side was successful too – this helps to generate income to invest in equipment for the future along with donations received for items repaired.

"We had a small start up grant but if anybody has any tools or equipment they would like to donate please get in touch."

The Repair Cafe will be mainly take place on every fourth Saturday of the month from 10am to 2pm.

Residents are being encouraged to bring along their items to the monthly events.

For more information go to Warwick Repair Cafe’s Facebook page or speak to one of the Visitor Information Centre team members inside the Court House or email the team at: [email protected]